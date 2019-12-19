“Champion of Agriculture” Steve King Praises House Passage of USMCA

“This is a terrific trade agreement. . . It’s a huge victory for the President of the United States, for Americans everywhere, for Iowans in the 4th Congressional District which is the number one agriculture producing district in all of America.”

Washington D.C- Congressman Steve King releases video of floor remarks he delivered in the House of Representatives today in which he expresses his support for the passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) Trade Agreement successfully negotiated by President Trump. King voted in favor of the USMCA, which passed the House of Representatives on a vote of 385-41. Prior to delivering his USMCA remarks, Congressman King was recognized by Rep. Kevin Brady, the Ranking Member of the House Ways and Means Committee, as a “champion of agriculture.”

To view the video, click the image above or on this link.

Transcript of Rep. King’s remarks:

“Thank you, Madame Speaker, and I thank the Gentleman from Texas, the Ranking Member of the Ways and Means Committee, and perhaps one of the most successful in my modern time.

I’m looking at this USMCA trade agreement. I’ve said from the beginning that I would not have opened up NAFTA. It was good for Iowa agriculture, it was good for Iowa manufacturing, it was good for America in many areas. But the President promised that he would open it up, and that he would prevail in his negotiations. He has followed through and he has kept his word.

For a year and a half, I’ve been having discussions with every entity that I can find that has been affected by this trade agreement. They all say, ‘we are better off!’ They might say ‘we are marginally better off,” but they say ‘we are better off!’ Until you get to dairy, where we are a lot, lot, better off than we were in the past.

This is a terrific trade agreement. Whatever the nuances were afterwards were some changes that didn’t affect, I don’t think, the district that I represent. But what this amounts to is this: It’s a huge victory for the President of the United States, for Americans everywhere, for Iowans in the 4th Congressional District which is the number one agriculture producing district in all of America.

We are happy, we are delighted, we are thankful to have this Christmas present coming to us. We say, ‘Merry Christmas, Mr. President.’ Merry Christmas, America.”

###