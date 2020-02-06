King Attends National Prayer Breakfast with Guests: Tamara Scott and Steve Scheffler

Washington D.C- Congressman Steve King today attended the 68th Annual National Prayer Breakfast held in Washington D.C. King attended with two special guests: Tamara Scott, who serves as the Republican National Committeewoman for Iowa and the Chair of the RNC Faith Advisory Board, and Steve Scheffler, who serves as the Republican National Committeeman for Iowa and as the President of the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition. The bipartisan National Prayer Breakfast was first established in 1953 by President Dwight. D. Eisenhower and is run by the Fellowship Foundation, a Christian nonprofit organization. This year’s prayer breakfast was cohosted by Rep. John Moolenaar (R-Michigan) and Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-New York), and featured remarks delivered by both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Congressman Steve King, center, stands with his National Prayer Breakfast guests Tamara Scott and Steve Scheffler. (Photo credit- Office of Congressman Steve King)

“It was a pleasure to be joined by Tamara Scott and Steve Scheffler to hear President Trump deliver his remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast this morning,” said King. “President Trump has firmly established himself as the most pro-life President we have ever had, and he reminded everyone of the important progress he has made fighting for the pro-life issues that are so important to us in his speech today. Iowa has two great faith warriors in the persons of Tamara Scott and Steve Scheffler, and I was pleased to be able to host them at this important and significant event.”

###