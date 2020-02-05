King Commends Senate for Voting to Acquit President Trump of House’s Sham Impeachment Charges

“The House impeachment effort was illegitimate from the outset, and President Trump was correct to describe it as a witch hunt brought by bitter partisans who never accepted that Americans preferred him to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.”

Washington D.C- Congressman Steve King releases the following statement following the vote held this afternoon in the United States Senate in which President Donald J. Trump was found NOT GUILTY of either of the sham impeachment articles brought against him by Speaker Pelosi, Rep. Adam Schiff, and the hyper-partisan Democrats in the House of Representatives. Not a single House Republican voted in favor of the impeachment articles presented in the House, and, today, the House’s deeply flawed and purely partisan effort to overturn the outcome of the 2016 elections was rejected by the United States Senate on a NOT GUILTY vote of 52-48 (Article 1) and a NOT GUILTY vote of 53-47 (Article 2). Congressman King walked over to the Senate and was present in that chamber for the historic vote in which the Senate acquitted President Trump.

“As the only Member of Iowa’s House delegation to vote against these sham impeachment articles, I was feeling pretty lonely until I was joined today by both of Iowa’s Senators, Senator Grassley and Senator Ernst, who cast ‘Not Guilty’ votes in the Senate to acquit the President,” said King. “I commend the United States Senate for voting to acquit President Trump. The House impeachment effort was illegitimate from the outset, and President Trump was correct to describe it as a ‘witch hunt’ brought by bitter partisans who never accepted that Americans preferred him to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

Americans have watched this sham impeachment unfold, and what the Democrats have done in their zeal to attack this successful President has appalled them. Rep. Schiff, the lead House impeachment manager, faced censure for his misrepresentation of President Trump’s words. In addition to facing censure, Rep. Schiff also held secret impeachment hearings in the House Intelligence Committee that were so one-sided and unfair to the President, I joined many of my Republican colleagues to storm the SCIF in the name of getting transparency into the proceedings. Americans are also deeply suspicious of the coordination that many believe occurred between Rep. Schiff’s staff and the so-called whistleblower.

The fact of the matter is that there is something deeply un-American about attempting to overthrow a duly elected President while providing little to no information to the public about the person or persons who may be behind the nefarious effort. The Senate did the right thing by voting to acquit President Trump, and I commend Iowa’s two Senators for their votes. I also congratulate President Trump on this outcome, as he has been fully vindicated by the Senate’s actions.”

King has been one of President Trump’s most effective defenders during the House’s sham impeachment proceedings. Among the actions King has taken in defense of the President are:

On October 16, Congressman King first attempted to gain entry to the SCIF in which Rep. Adam Schiff was holding secret impeachment proceedings. In this instance, the Members pictured below demanded to enter to read the Volker Transcript, and were blocked by security at Rep. Schiff’s direction.

On October 21, King voted in support of a resolution, H. Res 647, that sought to Censure Representative Adam Schiff. King was a cosponsor of the resolution, and he also spoke on the House floor in support of the measure.

On October 23, Congressman King protested the secret impeachment hearings being conducted by Rep. Adam Schiff when he joined with many of his colleagues to “Storm The SCIF” (the hearing room in which the secret proceedings were being held.) As King stated at the time, “It’s unimaginable that anybody would have the audacity to hold secret impeachment hearings here in the House of Representatives, the People’s House.” King has also referred to the Democrats’ impeachment efforts as “the greatest atrocity I’ve seen in the United States Congress in 17 years.”

On October 31, Congressman King voted AGAINST H. Res 660, a resolution which formalized the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry. As King noted at the time, “I reject the Democrats’ efforts to legitimize this sham impeachment process, and all Americans should be concerned that the person most empowered by the House impeachment resolution voted on today is Rep. Adam Schiff, a man who just faced a censure effort based on his efforts to deceive the American public on this subject, and who has just had an ethics complaint filed against him as well.” Congressman King also referred to H. Res. 660 as a “Halloween Impeachment Trick on all of America.”

On December 18, King voted against both of the House’s Articles of Impeachment. See: King Stands with the Constitution and President Trump, Votes Against “Sore Loser Democrats” Sham Articles of Impeachment.

