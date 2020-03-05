King Introduces “Sanctity of Life Act of 2020” to Protect Unborn Persons

Pro-life Legislation provides “that human life shall be deemed to exist from conception.”

Washington D.C- Congressman Steve King announces that he has introduced HR 6042, the “Sanctity of Life Act of 2020.” This important Pro-Life legislation recognizes the scientific fact that human life begins at conception. Because of this fact, the legislation declares that “human life shall be deemed to exist from fertilization, without regard to race, sex, age, health, defect, or condition of dependency” and it defines the word “person” to mean “all human life as defined herein.” The legislation also recognizes that “each state has a compelling interest in protecting the lives of those within the State’s jurisdiction whom the State rationally regards as human beings,” a provision which will strengthen a State’s ability to protect life by enacting laws to prevent abortion. Importantly, the King bill also removes the threat of an adverse Supreme Court ruling on life, by removing the ability of that Court to hear cases arising out of statutes that “protect the rights of human persons between conception and birth.”

“As the author of the Heartbeat Bill, I have regularly said that ‘if a Heartbeat is detected, the baby is protected,’” said King. “Science tells us, however, that life truly begins at conception and that this date is the accurate point at which the law should act to protect human life from the tragedy of abortion. My ‘Sanctity of Life Act’ ensures that all human life can be protected from the moment of conception, and it contains an additional safeguard which would prevent the United States Supreme Court from attempting to strike down any law that seeks to protect a human person between conception and birth. We should pass this law. All human life is a sacred gift from God, and the law should recognize it as such and protect life while it is in its most innocent form.”

King’s legislation may be seen at this link.

Additional background:

Congressman King is a nationally recognized leader on Pro-Life issues. He is the author of the federal Heartbeat Protection Act (HR 490), which currently has 101 cosponsors. In addition, a modified version of King’s Heartbeat legislation was enacted into law in Iowa. In 2018, King earned the “Phyllis Schlafly Award for Leadership” for his work on the Heartbeat legislation.

King recently received the highest possible score of “A” from Susan B. Anthony List, one of the nation’s leading Pro-Life advocacy organizations. In addition, King recently received the Family Research Council’s (FRC) “True Blue” award for compiling a perfect 100% voting record on issues tracked by the FRC in 2019, including votes on numerous issues of importance to the Pro-Life community.

