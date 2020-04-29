King: "Pork Producers want to feed the world, they don't want to bury a product."

Washington, DC – At the invitation of House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson (D-MN), Congressman King joined a press conference held in Worthington, Minnesota this afternoon. The press conference focused on the processing plant closure crisis in the pork industry and the horrible situation in which producers are being forced to euthanize healthy, market ready hogs.

This morning, on his way to Minnesota, King sat down with Nikki Thunder of KCHE in Cherokee, IA and discussed this issue in greater detail. Topics discussed in the interview include the potential euthanization of 1.25 million hogs, the problems processor plant closures have caused to the supply chain, the importance of being invited by House Agriculture Committee Chairman Peterson to help with the public messaging, the need to get our plants open, the President’s use of the Defense Production Act to order plants open, his view of the decisions made by Governor Reynolds, and the good example that Prestage Foods has set in Wright County.

