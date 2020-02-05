King Reacts to President Trump’s State of the Union Address: “The greatest address that I have seen in my time here.”

“When the president said that ‘Members of Congress must never forget that the only victories that matter in Washington are victories that are delivered for the American people’ that rang true to me, because that’s been my life here in this Congress-to achieve victories that are ‘delivered for the American people.’”

Washington D.C- Congressman Steve King releases the following video of remarks he delivered following President Trump’s State of the Union address. In the video, King provides his reaction to the President’s State of the Union address, calling it “the greatest address that I have seen in my time here.” King praises President Trump for his achievements, for “rais[ing] up the expectations of the American people,” and for the progress President Trump has made despite opposition from Democrats who are “as polarized as I’ve ever seen them.” King also stated that while he believes this speech will be one that “reverberates for the ages”, the “stain on it” will be the actions taken by Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the conclusion of the President’s remarks, in which the House Speaker tore up sections of the speech.

