King Receives Highest Rating of “A” from Pro-Life Susan B. Anthony List

Congressman King’s work on the Heartbeat Bill (HR 490) singled out for emphasis from influential Pro-Life Organization

Washington D.C- Congressman Steve King releases the following statement after earning the highest possible score of an “A” from the Susan B. Anthony list, one of the nation’s most influential pro-life organizations. King’s score was determined by the organization after they studied his pro-life voting record, pro-life legislation he has introduced and cosponsored, and pro-life letters he has cosigned.

“I am honored to receive an ‘A’ rating from the Susan B. Anthony List, one of the nation’s leading pro-life organizations,” said King. “I am particularly gratified by the emphasis the organization has placed on my work on the pro-life Heartbeat Bill, HR 490. My legislation has driven the debate about the fundamental Right to Life in this country, and its successful adoption in states like Iowa has shown the rest of the country that there is broad, popular support for the principle that ‘when a heartbeat is detected, the baby shall be legally protected.’”

To see the basis for Congressman King’s pro-life “A” rating, please click on the image or on this link.

King’s work introducing HR 490, the Heartbeat Bill, was singled out by the group for special emphasis. In addition, King is the only member of Iowa’s current House delegation to receive an “A” on the Susan B. Anthony List National Pro-Life Scorecard.

Additional Background:

The receipt of an “A” from the pro-life Susan B. Anthony’s list is the latest honor King has received for his Congressional work in support of the lives of the unborn:

In 2018, King received the “2018 Phyllis Schlafly Award for Leadership” for his work on the federal Heartbeat Bill. While presenting that award, Phyllis Schlafly Eagles President Ed Martin stated of King, “His work for the federal Heartbeat Bill has certainly solidified his role as one of the main champions for unborn babies.”

In 2019, King was presented with the “Heartbeat Champion Award” by Faith2Action for his work spearheading the federal version of the Heartbeat Bill, HR 490. King’s federal legislation was later used as the template for the Heartbeat legislation that was signed into law in Iowa by Governor Reynolds.

