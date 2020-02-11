King Receives “True Blue” Award for 100% Grade on Family Research Council Scorecard

Washington D.C- Congressman Steve King announces that he has earned FRC Action’s “True Blue” award for having obtained a perfect score of 100% on the organization’s 2019 scorecard. FRC Action is the legislative affiliate of the Family Research Council, a non-profit organization that advocates for issues promoting faith, family, and freedom. King’s 100% rating on the 2019 scorecard included a number of important Pro-Life votes, including votes for legislation that restricts federal funding for abortion overseas, legislation that protects the Mexico City policy from being repealed, and legislation that would allow the Commerce Department to implement a rule protecting health care providers from being discriminated against for their religious or moral beliefs. King was presented the award this morning by Tony Perkins, President of the Family Research Council.

“It is an honor to receive the FRC Action ‘True Blue’ award in recognition of the Pro-Life, Pro-Religious Freedom voting record I have established in Congress,” said King. “The Family Research Council is one of the nation’s leading advocacy groups for conservative policies that represent Iowa’s values. I am grateful to Tony Perkins for the work that the Family Research Council does to advance the conservative cause, and I commend them for the important Pro-Life work that they do on behalf of the unborn.”

King is a nationally recognized leader on Pro-Life issues in Congress. King authored and introduced the federal Heartbeat Protection Act, HR 490, (See: Saving the Innocents’ Beating Hearts), and he was recognized with the “2018 Phyllis Schlafly Award for Leadership” for his work advancing this bill in Congress. In fact, a version of King’s bill was subsequently passed into law in Iowa. In addition, King recently received the highest possible score of “A” on the Susan B. Anthony List’s National Pro-Life Scorecard.

