King Redesigns Congressional Website as “One-Stop Shop” for COVID-19 Resources and Assistance

Washington DC- Congressman Steve King announces that he has redesigned his official Congressional website, steveking.house.gov, to serve constituents as a “one-stop shop” for information related to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, visitors to King’s Congressional website will be able to quickly access agency-specific CoronaVirus resource pages that can assist them in their efforts to plan for, protect against, and recover from, harm associated with the COVID-19 outbreak. These agency-specific resources will be provided to visitors in the form of a splash page that will greet them and offer to them the ability to be redirected directly to the agency page with the COVID-19 information they need. King encourages visitors to the website to check back frequently, as each agency updates its resource page regularly in response to the constant release of new information.

“As we work to defeat the invisible enemy of COVID-19, I want my website, steveking.house.gov, to serve as a primary resource for Iowans who are seeking timely and relevant information or assistance,” said King. “I have compiled a list of the federal agencies that reflects the most frequently requested needs of my 4th District constituents. Each agency tag on the splash page directly links to that agency’s CoronaVirus resource page. This means that one press of a button on my website can help get you to the important information you may be seeking.

Whether you are applying for a loan from the Small Business Administration, seeking the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, or looking for answers to COVID-19 questions frequently asked of the USDA, it can all be found and accessed thru the ‘one-stop shop’ I have created on steveking.house.gov. I hope that users will find this resource beneficial and use it frequently. As always, my offices throughout the district are pleased to assist constituents with their casework needs.”

Visitors to King’s website will be greeted by the following splash page:

To visit steveking.house.gov click the image above or this link.

The layout of this splash page was personally designed by King, and it features links to the CoronaVirus resource pages established by the following federal actors: The Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Social Security, the State Department, Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Department of Transportation (DOT), the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS), the US Treasury, the Department of Education, the Department of Agriculture (USDA), and the Small Business Administration (SBA). Simply by hovering over an agency tag and clicking on the tag as it turns from red to yellow, one will be rerouted to the agency page of your choice.

In addition, King has included a link on the splash page labeled “Iowa” that will quickly provide access to resources provided by the state, including county by county reports of infection. The splash page will be provided as a service to King’s constituents for the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Underlying the splash page is a separate tab at the top of the website labeled “COVID-19” which provides additional resources related to the CoronaVirus. As one example, in this section King has linked to an online CARES Act Stimulus Calculator published by Forbes magazine that will help individuals and families calculate what they can expect to receive in their upcoming Economic Impact Payment check.

