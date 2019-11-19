King Reminds FERC of “Need to Ensure a Continued Supply of Propane to Midwest States”

Congressional letter seeks to focus agency attention on solving regional shortages

Washington D.C- Congressman Steve King announces that he has joined a bipartisan group of Congressional lawmakers who have written Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Chairman Neil Chatterjee regarding propane shortages affecting Midwestern states. The letter places the regulatory agency on notice about the propane shortages being experienced throughout the Midwest and it highlights the need for FERC to work “to ensure a continued supply of propane” to the region. The letter, including its signatories, may be seen here.

“As winter is setting in, farms throughout Iowa are facing propane shortages that are making it nearly impossible to dry corn or to heat livestock buildings, and our farmers want solutions,” said King. “In the past, FERC has used regulatory tools to address propane shortages, and it may be necessary for the agency to consider similar actions now. Everyone who signed this letter is prepared to work with FERC to help ensure that the supply of propane meets the Midwest’s needs, and we hope a solution exists that can be implemented before anyone loses another wet corn crop to spoilage in what has already been a difficult year.”

In addition to signing the letter to FERC regarding Midwestern propane shortages, Congressman King met today with Deb Grooms, the CEO of the Iowa Propane Gas Association. Grooms provided King with an update as to many of the ongoing efforts being undertaken by state and federal transportation officials to expedite the delivery of propane to Midwestern farms, businesses, and homes.

Further, Congressman King met today with Mark W. Menezes, Undersecretary of Energy at the United States Department of Energy, to discuss FERC’s regulatory authority and the agency’s ability to work with important stakeholders to find a solution.

