King’s March 19 Town Halls in Floyd and Hardin Counties to be Rescheduled

Charles City, Iowa Falls town halls will occur at new date to be announced

Washington DC- Congressman Steve King announces that he will be rescheduling town hall meetings in Floyd and Hardin counties that were originally announced as occurring on Thursday, March 19. The town halls are being rescheduled in accordance with recently announced Centers for Disease Control guidelines suggesting an eight-week halt to gatherings that could attract 50 or more people.

“Out of an abundance of caution, I am postponing and rescheduling the two previously announced town halls in Floyd and Hardin Counties,” said King. “With the Centers for Disease Control issuing guidelines for the Wuhan Virus/COVID-19 that suggest events of 50 people or more should be cancelled, it is appropriate that these town halls be rescheduled. We all have a role to play in containing the spread of this coronavirus from China, and I am confident that this decision is in the best interests of all who might otherwise attend.”

The now-postponed Floyd County town hall was scheduled to be held on Thursday, March 19 in Charles City at the Charles City Public Library located at 106 Milwaukee St. The town hall will be rescheduled for a new date, and details will be released when available.

The now-postponed Hardin County town hall was scheduled to be held in Iowa Falls at the Robert W. Barlow Memorial Library located at 921 Washington Avenue. The town hall will now be rescheduled for a new date, and details will be released when available.

