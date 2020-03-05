King Seeks to Honor General Bud Day with Renamed Sioux City Post Office

Introduces legislation to name Jackson Street Post Office after “the Most Decorated Veteran in American History Next to General Douglas MacArthur.”

Washington D.C- Congressman Steve King announces that he has introduced legislation to rename the United States Post Office located in Sioux City at 214 Jackson Street after Brigadier General George ‘Bud’ Day. King’s bill, HR 6095, seeks to honor the life and heroic legacy of Day, a Sioux City native who earned the Medal of Honor and retired as the “most decorated veteran in American history next to General Douglas MacArthur.”

“General Bud Day is an American war hero who deserves to be honored in his hometown of Sioux City in this way,” said King. “By renaming the Jackson Street Post Office after General Day, we will be keeping the memory of his bravery and his unparalleled service to our country alive for successive generations of Iowans. Bud Day served his country honorably in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War, spending 5 and a half years in captivity as a prisoner of war in the latter conflict and retiring as the most decorated veteran in American history next to General Douglas MacArthur. As we increasingly lose those who served in these conflicts to the passage of time, it is important that we take steps to ensure that the valor of those who served will not be forgotten.”

General Bud Day earned 70 decorations in service to his country, including the Medal of Honor and the Air Force Cross. In recognition of his service and bravery, General Day received a posthumous promotion to Brigadier General in the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act.

King’s legislation may be seen at this link. Upon enactment of King’s legislation, the Post Office located in Sioux City at 214 Jackson Street will be officially renamed “General George ‘Bud’ Day Post Office Building.”

