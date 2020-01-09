King Stands with Commander-in-Chief Trump Against House Democrats’ Attempt to Tie President’s Hands on Iran

“House Democrats might want to send the Iranians pallets of cash like President Appeaser-In-Chief Obama did, but I stand with letting President Trump, our Commander-in-Chief, make the tough calls and take the swift and certain actions that he determines are necessary to protect our nation, our citizens, and our interests.”

Washington D.C- Congressman Steve King releases the following statement after voting AGAINST H. Con. Res 83, a resolution introduced by House Democrats that seeks to limit President Trump’s ability to use military force in response to hostile provocations from Iran. The timing of the House Democrats’ resolution follows a key military and policy victory for President Trump, in which he directed the killing of the “world’s top terrorist,” Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. Soleimani has the blood of at least 600 American soldiers on his hands, and both President Trump and Secretary Pompeo have stated that he was actively plotting a terror campaign that further placed American lives at risk. H. Con. Res. 83 passed the House of Representatives today on a vote of 224-194, with King voting AGAINST the legislation.

“President Trump recognizes a sober fact that many of the previous Presidential administrations wanted to ignore: Iran has been in a state of war with us since they took over our embassy in 1979, and they have never been held truly accountable for their continued actions against Americans,” said King. “Leave it to House Democrats, so consumed with hatred for this President, to increasingly bemoan the death of the world’s top terrorist and to introduce bad legislation that seeks to tie the President’s hands should a similar order need to be given in the future. President Trump and Secretary Pompeo have both said that Soleimani was planning additional, imminent attacks, and I support President Trump’s bold decision to take him out. House Democrats might want to send the Iranians pallets of cash like President Appeaser-in-Chief Obama did, but I stand with letting President Trump, our Commander-in-Chief, make the tough calls and take the swift and certain actions that he determines are necessary to protect our nation, our citizens, and our interests from Iranian acts of hostility.”

