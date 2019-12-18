King Stands with the Constitution and President Trump, Votes Against “Sore Loser Democrats” Sham Articles of Impeachment

Washington D.C- Congressman Steve King releases the following statement after voting against both of the sham impeachment articles introduced by House Democrats. The Articles of Impeachment passed the House of Representatives on a vote of 230-197 (Article One) and 229-198 (Article Two). Not a single Republican voted in favor of the Impeachment Articles; in fact, the Democrats’ Impeachment Articles were so meritless that a handful of conscientious Democrats were willing to cross party lines to join Republicans in voting against them.

“For three years, sore loser Democrats have feverishly attempted to undo election results that they have never accepted, and these sham impeachment articles represent the futile culmination of the far-left’s impotent frustration and rage,” said King. “Leftist Democrats and Never-Trumpers created a Resistance movement to thwart President Trump at every turn, and they have turned Constitutional protections like due process inside-out and upside-down in their quest to remove our remarkably successful President from office. The simple fact of the matter is this: Democrats realize that they can’t beat the President in 2020, and they’ve decided to use the impeachment process as a campaign weapon against him. The people of Iowa see through the Democrats’ cynical ploy. Iowans support this President and the great work he is doing for our country, they want their votes for President Trump respected, and they understand that adherence to our Constitution means rejecting the impeachment of a duly-elected President on such baseless, politically motivated charges.”

In rejecting the Articles of Impeachment, Congressman King stands firmly on the side of the United States Constitution, protecting a duly-elected President from hyper-partisan House Democrats’ illegitimate effort to remove him from the office to which the American people, including the people of Iowa, elected him to serve. As a reminder, in the 2016 Presidential election, the people of Iowa voted 51.1% to 41.7% to elect President Trump over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. The importance of protecting the votes cast by Iowans is particularly resonant in the 4th Congressional District King represents, a district in which his constituents voted for President Trump by a 26.8% margin.

Congressman King has been on the front lines in the defense of President Trump throughout the House Democrats’ impeachment proceedings. In addition to his votes against the Articles of Impeachment today, here are several additional examples of King’s efforts to protect his constituents’ interest in having the President they elected continue to serve:

On October 16, King spoke on the House floor in support of a House Resolution that seeks to Censure Rep. Adam Schiff for Misleading the American People. The censure resolution specifically references the actions taken by Rep. Schiff as Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, when, during a hearing held on September 26, “instead of quoting directly from the available transcript, Chairman Schiff manufactured a false retelling of the conversation between President Trump and President Zelensky.” The resolution states, “this egregiously false and fabricated retelling had no relationship to the call itself” and these actions “misled the American people, bring disrepute upon the House of Representatives and make a mockery of the impeachment process, one of this chamber’s most solemn constitutional duties.”

On October 16, Congressman King first attempted to gain entry to the SCIF in which Rep. Adam Schiff was holding secret impeachment proceedings. In this instance, the Members pictured below demanded to enter to read the Volker Transcript, and were blocked by security at Rep. Schiff’s direction.

From left: Rep. Andy Harris, Rep. Steve King, Rep. Paul Gosar, Rep. Andy Biggs, Rep. Debbie Lesko, and Rep. Louie Gohmert.

On October 21, King voted in support of a resolution, H. Res 647, that sought to Censure Representative Adam Schiff. King was also a cosponsor of the resolution.

On October 23, Congressman King protested the secret impeachment hearings being conducted by Rep. Adam Schiff when he joined with many of his colleagues to “Storm The SCIF” (the hearing room in which the secret proceedings were being held.) As King stated at the time, “It’s unimaginable that anybody would have the audacity to hold secret impeachment hearings here in the House of Representatives, the People’s House.” King has also referred to the Democrats’ impeachment efforts as “the greatest atrocity I’ve seen in the United States Congress in 17 years.”

Congressman King joined his colleagues to demand greater transparency into secret impeachment hearings being conducted by Rep. Adam Schiff. (Photo Credit: Office of Congressman Steve King).

On October 31, Congressman King voted AGAINST H.Res 660, a resolution which formalized the the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry. As King noted at the time, “I reject the Democrats’ efforts to legitimize this sham impeachment process, and all Americans should be concerned that the person most empowered by the House impeachment resolution voted on today is Rep. Adam Schiff, a man who just faced a censure effort based on his efforts to deceive the American public on this subject, and who has just had an ethics complaint filed against him as well.” Congressman King also referred to H.Res. 660 as a “Halloween Impeachment Trick on all of America.”

And, just this afternoon, Congressman King spoke in defense of President Trump during the House debate over the Articles of Impeachment. Video of King’s remarks can be seen here: Congressman Steve King Defends President Trump from House Democrats' Articles of Impeachment.

###