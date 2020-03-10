King to Host Town Halls in Floyd and Hardin Counties on March 19

Town Halls will be held in Charles City and in Iowa Falls

Washington DC- Congressman Steve King announces that he will be hosting town hall meetings in Floyd and Hardin counties on Thursday, March 19. The town halls are open to the public and to the media.

The Floyd County town hall will be held in Charles City at the Charles City Public Library located at 106 Milwaukee St. The town hall will run from 9:00-10:00 AM Central.

The Hardin County town hall will be held in Iowa Falls at the Robert W. Barlow Memorial Library located at 921 Washington Avenue. The town hall will run from 2:00-3:00 PM Central.

Congressman King hosted town hall meeting in all 39 of the 4th District’s counties last year. So far this year, King has already held town hall meetings in Grundy, Cerro Gordo, and Woodbury counties.

