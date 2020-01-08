King to Host Town Halls in Grundy and Cerro Gordo Counties on January 22

Congressman Steve King announces that he will be hosting two town hall meetings on Wednesday, January 22nd. The town hall meetings will be held in Grundy and Cerro Gordo counties. The Grundy County town hall will be held from 10:00-11:00 AM Central. The Cerro Gordo town hall will be held from 2:00-3:00 PM Central. Further details about each event are provided below. Both events are open to the public and to the media.

MEDIA NOTE: It is requested that media planning to attend the event contact John Kennedy (info above) to RSVP. There will be no press availability prior to, or following, the event.

Wednesday, January 22: Grundy County Town Hall

Congressman Steve King’s Grundy County town hall will be held in Grundy Center, Iowa at the Kling Memorial Library which is located at 708 7th St. The Grundy County town hall will run from 10:00- 11:00 AM Central.

Wednesday, January 22: Cerro Gordo County Town Hall

Congressman Steve King’s Cerro Gordo town hall will be held in Clear Lake, Iowa at the Lakeview Community Center located at 10 North Lakeview Drive. The Cerro Gordo Town Hall will run from 2:00-3:00 PM Central.

###