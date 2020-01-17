King to Host Woodbury County Town Hall on Saturday, January 25

Washington, DC- Congressman Steve King announces that he will be hosting a town hall meeting in Woodbury County on Saturday, January 25th. The town hall meeting will be held in Sioux City from 2:00-3:00 PM Central. The event will be held on the 8th Floor of the Ho-Chunk Centre which is located at 600 4th Street. The elevators leading to that floor will be unlocked an hour prior to the start of the event. The Woodbury County town hall is open to the public and to the media.

MEDIA NOTE: It is requested that media planning to attend the event contact John Kennedy (info above) to RSVP. There will be no press availability prior to, or following, the event.

Saturday, January 25: Woodbury County Town Hall

Congressman Steve King’s Woodbury County town hall will be held in Sioux City, Iowa on the 8th floor of the Ho-Chunk Centre, located at 600 4th St. The Woodbury County town hall will be held from 2:00-3:00 PM Central.

Reminder: Previously Announced Town Halls for Wednesday, January 22:

As a courtesy, Congressman King would also like to use this opportunity to remind interested parties that he has previously announced that he will be holding two town halls on Wednesday, January 22. Those town halls will occur in Grundy County and in Cerro Gordo county, and the information for each event is provided below. Like the Woodbury County town hall, these events are open to the public and to the media.

Wednesday, January 22: Grundy County Town Hall

Congressman Steve King’s Grundy County town hall will be held in Grundy Center, Iowa at the Kling Memorial Library which is located at 708 7th St. The Grundy County town hall will run from 10:00- 11:00 AM Central.

Wednesday, January 22: Cerro Gordo County Town Hall

Congressman Steve King’s Cerro Gordo town hall will be held in Clear Lake, Iowa at the Lakeview Community Center located at 10 North Lakeview Drive. The Cerro Gordo Town Hall will run from 2:00-3:00 PM Central.

###