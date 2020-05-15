King Votes “NO!” on Pelosi’s $3 Trillion Socialist Wish List

Also Votes Against Speaker Pelosi’s Proxy Voting Power Grab

Washington DC- Congressman Steve King announces that he has voted NO on two proposals put forward for consideration by House Democrats today. King voted against HR. 6800, a $3 trillion wish list of liberal policy priorities put together behind closed doors by Speaker Nancy Pelosi. King also voted against House Democrats’ proposal to unilaterally change House Rules to allow for Proxy Voting despite the Constitution’s requirement that a quorum be present for business to be conducted. HR 6800 passed the House tonight on a vote of 208-199 (King voted No) and the Proxy Voting proposal passed on a vote of 217-189 (King voted No).

“President Trump is correct to oppose this legislation, and I am pleased that he has done so publicly, said King. “There is a saying, popular among some members on the other side of the aisle, that ‘one should never let a crisis go to waste.’ In my opinion, Speaker Pelosi's $3 Trillion wish-list is her latest attempt to use the terrible COVID-19 pandemic to radically restructure American society by advancing a bill that was drafted in secret and behind closed doors while Congress was out of town. I voted against this ‘socialist wish list,’ and I will support President Trump should he ever need to veto this legislation.”

Among the non-COVID-19 related items included in HR 6800 are provisions that incentivize illegal immigration to our country, wastefully provide hundreds of millions of dollars to organizations that have no role in defeating the COVID-19 coronavirus, and that radically restructure the way Americans cast their votes in elections. After examining the legislation, Minority Whip Scalise has designated the bill "H.R. 6800 – Pelosi’s Socialist Wish List Act."

Here are just some of the troublesome provisions that House Republicans have already identified in Speaker Pelosi's $3 Trillion legislation:

Incentives for Illegal Immigration:

• Awards federal funding to sanctuary cities

• Requires review of those detained by ICE so certain illegal immigrants can be released

• Prevents the deportation of illegal immigrants

• Authorizes illegal immigrants to work during this crisis

• Allows illegal immigrants to collect Economic Impact Payments

Wasteful Spending:

• Provides funding to matters unrelated to combatting COVID-19 including:

o $125M to National Science Foundation

o $50M to Legal Services Corporation o $50M to the EPA in “environmental justice grants”

o $40M to U.S. Geological Survey

o $10M to National Endowment of the Arts

o $10M to National Endowment of the Humanities

Wholesale Election Law Changes:

• Federalizes the entire election process and takes power away from the states

• Calls for mailed absentee ballots to be sent to every voter permanently

• Permits same day voter registration nationwide which would lengthen voting lines

• Codifies ballot harvesting

• Enacts national vote by mail

• Prevents states from having voter ID requirements

###