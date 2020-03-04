King Votes to Fund Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Efforts

“Coronavirus is one import from China that Americans do not want at any price”

Washington D.C- Congressman Steve King announces that he has voted in favor of legislation which provides emergency supplemental appropriations for the purpose of preventing, preparing, and responding to the worldwide outbreak of the coronavirus. The legislation, voted on this afternoon, provides $7.8 Billion in emergency funding, and it was the product of a bipartisan compromise. No coronavirus cases have been reported in Iowa at the time of this release, although a very small number of coronavirus cases have been reported in the neighboring states of Wisconsin and Illinois.

“President Trump and Vice President Pence have been working hard and effectively to contain the spread of China’s deadly coronavirus in the United States, and Congress has a responsibility to ensure that funds are available to assist their efforts,” said King. “This bill provides an immediate boost to state and local response efforts, and it will also provide funding to expedite the development of a vaccine. Coronavirus is one import from China that Americans do not want at any price, and I am pleased that a bipartisan consensus on this legislation was arrived at so quickly so that we could act together to protect Americans from this disease.”

The coronavirus emergency supplemental legislation (HR 6074) passed the House of Representatives today on a vote of 415-2, with Congressman King voting in favor of the bill. Some of the key provisions of the legislation are as follows:

More than $4 billion to make diagnostic tests more broadly available; to support treatments to ease the symptoms of those infected with the virus; to invest in vaccine development and to procure vaccines when they are available, and to protect the integrity of medical products manufactured overseas and identify and prevent potential shortages.

to make diagnostic tests more broadly available; to support treatments to ease the symptoms of those infected with the virus; to invest in vaccine development and to procure vaccines when they are available, and to protect the integrity of medical products manufactured overseas and identify and prevent potential shortages. $2.2 billion is being made available for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for a robust response, including: Nearly $1 billion exclusively for State and Local response efforts ; and $300 million for CDC’s Infectious Diseases Rapid Response Reserve Fund to prevent, prepare for, and respond to diseases – keeping our nation prepared and positioned for any health threat.

is being made available for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for a robust response, including: $20 million to administer disaster assistance loans for small businesses impacted by the virus.

impacted by the virus. $1.25 billion for the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to protect Americans abroad and prevent the spread of the virus worldwide.

Congressman King would also like to remind constituents that up-to-date information on the coronavirus disease can be found on the Center for Disease Control’s website: www.CDC.gov.

