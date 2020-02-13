VIDEO: Phyllis Schlafly’s “Favorite Congressman” Votes “NO” on Extension of pro-Abortion Equal Rights Amendment

Washington D.C- Congressman Steve King, Phyllis Schlafly’s “Favorite Congressman,” releases the following statement after voting against H.J. Res 79, an unconstitutional effort led by House Democrats which seeks to change the rules regarding the deadline for the pro-Abortion ERA's ratification in order to add it to the United States Constitution. Defeating the ERA was a priority for conservative icon Phyllis Schlafly, the founder of Eagle Forum, who first rose to national prominence as the author of “ A Choice Not An Echo .” Many political observers credit the publication of Schlafly’s “ A Choice Not An Echo ” with playing a decisive role in securing the 1964 GOP Presidential nomination for the conservative Republican Senator from Arizona, Barry Goldwater. Schlafly’s influence is felt in the present moment, as her coveted March 2016 endorsement of Donald J. Trump to be President was a similarly important event for that campaign.

To view Congressman King’s remarks, please click on the image above or on this link.

Excerpts:

“[Schlafly] mounted an effort across this country to shut down the ratification because of all the implications. And it was a successful effort, and it’s part of her legacy.”

. . .

“The right to be drafted would be included in this Equal Rights Amendment. Women would have to file and report for a draft. If they’re drafted, they have to go off to the military. That’s not even discussed in this Congress that I know of.”

. . .

“And, also, under this Equal Rights Amendment, it would put us all in a position where we’d be forcing taxpayers to fund abortion. That’s clear whether it’s the National Abortion Rights Action League or several other organizations, the National Organization for Women, who all agree that’s what the ERA would do.”

. . .

“You can’t change the rules after the game, and that’s what Democrats are trying to do today: change the rules after the game so it suits the result that they are after. But when you write the rules in the beginning, you have to live and abide by the rules all the way through. If [Democrats] want an Equal Rights Amendment, start a new one. Don’t try to resurrect one that’s been dead for a lot of years.”

In 2018, Congressman King was awarded the “Phyllis Schlafly Award for Leadership” for his Pro-Life work advancing HR 490, the federal Heartbeat Protection Act, in Congress. In announcing the award, Ed Martin, President of Phyllis Schlafly Eagles, said the following about King: “Phyllis always referred to Steve King as her 'favorite' congressman. Since her passing in 2016, he has accelerated his work in defense of pro-life, pro-family, America First values in Congress. His work for the federal Heartbeat Bill has certainly solidified his role as one of the main champions for unborn babies. Steve King is a principled leader, and we need a hundred more like him fighting for us in the Swamp."

Congressman King’s copy of “A Choice Not An Echo” contains a signed message from Phyllis Schlafly reading: “To a great Congressman, Steve King.”

H.J. Res 79 passed the House of Representatives today on a vote of 232-183, with Congressman King voting against the legislation.

###